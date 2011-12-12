MILAN Dec 12 Snam Rete Gas :

* Says energy regulator has set end-2010 RAB (regulated asset base) for its transport and dispatch activities at 13.7 billion euros

* Says 2012 transport, dispatching and metering tariffs have been set on basis of reference revenue at 1.862 billion euros

* Says 2012 actual revenues will also take account of growth of transported volumes versys reference volume set at 75.7 billion cubic metres of gas (Reporting by Michel Rose)