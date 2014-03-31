BRIEF-Stradim Espace Finance FY operating income up at EUR 3.5 mln
* FY revenue EUR 81.2 million ($88.4 million) versus EUR 73.1 million year ago
March 31 Snam Spa
* Fluxys and Snam sign MOU to combine their International assets in Europe
* Joint company under consideration would combine Fluxys' and Snam's international assets located on south-north and east-west corridors with exclusion of Belgian and Italian domestic markets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* FY revenue EUR 81.2 million ($88.4 million) versus EUR 73.1 million year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of Phoenix Group Holdings (Phoenix) and its main operating entities are unaffected by Phoenix's announcement that it plans to increase the outstanding amount of its subordinated GBP300 million Tier 3 notes issued in January 2017. The additional capital will be raised in the form of a 'tap' issue on the same terms and conditions as the original amount raised. Phoenix aims to us