Feb 2 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging
service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for
the first time on Thursday as it prepared to raise up to $3
billion in an initial public offering.
The Los Angeles-based company said it generated $404.5
million in sales in 2016, up from $58.7 million in 2015. It had
a net loss of $514.6 million in 2016, up from a net loss of
$372.9 million in 2015.
Snap expects to go public as soon as March and could be
valued at between $20 billion and $25 billion, sources familiar
with the situation have said. That would give the company the
richest valuation in a U.S. technology IPO since Facebook Inc
.
Snap said it will list on the New York Stock Exchange under
the ticker "SNAP".
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)