By Ross Kerber and Liana B. Baker
| BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3
billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will
lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers
in their recent fight for investor rights.
In a registration document on Thursday that it will use to
pitch shares to investors, Snap Inc outlined an aggressive
expansion plan for its social media network in what would be the
biggest U.S. tech IPO since Facebook.
But the document shows the shares will not have voting
rights - an unprecedented feature for an IPO despite years of
rising concerns about corporate governance from fund managers
looking to gain influence over executives.
Indeed, just earlier this week top fund managers including
BlackRock Inc, Vanguard Group Inc and T Rowe Price
launched an initiative to improve governance, among
other things, calling for companies to give shareholders voting
rights "in proportion to their economic interest."
Technically, the framework outlined by the group does not go
into effect until the start of 2018, to give companies time to
adjust.
But Charles Elson, a professor at the University of Delaware
who follows corporate governance, said that to reinforce their
message, the big fund managers should not buy into the IPO of
Snap or others that might follow.
"They should not buy common stock without a vote," Elson
said. That should even include index funds, which ordinarily buy
shares to reflect the sector or group of stocks they track, he
said.
For investors who do buy Snap shares without voting rights,
Elson said, "You're completely hostage to the actions of
management."
A Snap representative declined to comment. Snap's filing
states it will have a unique stock structure with three share
classes, which will concentrate voting power with its
co-founders Evan Spiegel and Robert Murphy.
Each of their shares is entitled to 10 votes on governance
matters. Current investors such as venture capital firms will
have shares entitled to one vote, and shares being sold to the
public will have no voting rights. The filing acknowledges the
concentrated control could impact Snap's share price.
Other technology giants have also been adding to founders'
voting power including Facebook and Google.
In a note on Friday, Edison Investment Research analyst
Richard Windsor wrote that while tight control may be justified
in a company's private early stages, it is not in large, public
companies whose problems can be worsened because founders "tend
to be emotionally attached to their companies."
Ordinarily his firm would discount its valuation of a
company by 30 percent, when founders keep control to offset the
extra risk to investors, Windsor wrote.
A spokesman for T. Rowe Price Group said the company would
not comment. Representatives of BlackRock and Vanguard did not
comment.
Another backer of the new governance principles is the
California State Teachers' Retirement System, with roughly $200
billion under management.
Aeisha Mastagni, a portfolio manager for the system, said
while it does not normally buy shares during IPOs, it usually
buys companies like Snap once their stocks wind up in stock
indexes like the Russell 3000. Avoiding Snap would only shift
the risk to other parts of the portfolio, she said.
The thinking could be different for actively-managed
funds, she said, especially in a case like Snap where investors
would lack votes needed to change management in a crisis.
"With companies like this, you think they're always fine,
until they're not," Mastagni said.
A spokeswoman for Calsters said it has also signed on to a
letter being circulated by the Council of Institutional
Investors urging Snap to adopt a single-class voting structure.
