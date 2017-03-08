By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
| NEW YORK, March 8
Traders looking for a piece of
the action around Snap Inc's newly launched shares will
get another way to bet on the fortunes of the Snapchat owner
when its options start trading on Friday.
Weekly and monthly options contracts on Snap's shares are
expected to start trading on Friday, CBOE Holdings Inc
said last week, once certain regulatory requirements for their
listing are met.
Venice, California-based Snap sold $3.4 billion worth of
stock in a highly anticipated initial public offering last week,
marking the hottest technology IPO in three years.
But a lofty valuation for the loss-making social media
company left some wondering if investors had bid up the shares
too much. Snap shares have retreated somewhat since surging 44
percent to close at $24.48 on their first day of trading, but
remain above their IPO price of $17 per share.
Snap's options market debut will allow traders to place bets
on where they expect the shares to trade in the future.
"I think there will be high demand for Snap options," said
Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive of Los Angeles-based Capital
Market Laboratories.
There is no guarantee that Snapchat, which had 158 million
daily active users in the fourth quarter, will be able to
monetize that population consistently and fend off competition
from the likes of Facebook Inc's Instagram, analysts
said. Concerns have also emerged about Snap's slowing user
growth and its new shares' lack of voting rights.
Widely differing views on how the shares will fare will
likely translate into a rush of options trading volume that
could hit six figures on the first day and rival Facebook Inc's
options market debut in 2012, Gottlieb said.
Nearly 365,000 Facebook options contracts changed hands on
the first day of their listing, a record for a new listing, per
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
"Technology stocks, especially social media stocks, are the
kind of companies that really draw a lot of activity from
options traders," said David Russell, senior manager at online
broker E*Trade Financial Corp in Chicago.
The timing of the Snap options listing, coming as it does in
the midst of a market-wide slump in volatility, also bodes well.
Higher volatility in Snap shares relative to the broader market
could offer enticing potential payouts for traders who place
bets on sharp price moves.
"The options market in general has been hungry for anything
that has volatility," Gottlieb said.
The options will also give short sellers an additional venue
for betting on a drop in the stock, market experts said.
"People who want to bet to the downside will be looking to
buy puts on a name like this," Russell said.
Puts convey the right to sell the stock at a set price at a
future date, while calls provide the right to buy it at a
certain price at a date down the road.
Snap's shares tumbled on Monday and Tuesday, falling a
combined 20.9 percent from Friday's close of $27.09. Analysts
have given the company a lukewarm reception.
However on Wednesday they gained back some ground to trade
just under $23 a share.
Since newly issued stocks have a limited number of shares
that can be borrowed for shorting purposes, increased shorting
demand can lead to a scarcity of shares available for borrowing
and also drive up the cost of borrowing.
While it is difficult to pin down exactly how many shares
are available to lend to short sellers, early data suggests
short interest around $300 million, S3 Partners Managing
Director of Research Ihor Dusaniwsky said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Daniel Bases and
Meredith Mazzilli)