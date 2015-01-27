(Adds comment from source on financial terms)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 27 Snapchat has partnered
with CNN, ESPN and nine other media companies to feature videos
and articles on its mobile messaging service, a move that
heightens the competition with social networks such as Facebook
Inc and Twitter Inc.
Snapchat's new Discover service features individual
"channels" for its various media partners that include five to
10 stories a day, according to Snapchat, which announced the
move on its official blog on Tuesday.
After 24 hours the stories disappear, in keeping with
Snapchat's trademark feature of private messages that disappear
a few seconds after they are viewed by users of the service.
The addition of news and entertainment content represents
the latest expansion for Los Angeles-based Snapchat, which has
become a popular communications tool for teenagers. In November,
Snapchat partnered with online payments company Square to offer
a service that lets users send money to each other.
The new Snapchat features reflect the growing competition
among mobile messaging apps and social networks to entice users
to spend more time on their free, advertising-supported
services.
Snapchat did not disclose financial terms of the media
partnerships for its Discover service, but a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters that it involved revenue-share
arrangements. Full-screen video ads will be interspersed
throughout some of the stories.
Snapchat, which previously turned down a $3 billion offer to
be acquired by Facebook according to another person with
knowledge of the matter, has been valued at $10 billion in its
most recent fundraising effort, according to media reports.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)