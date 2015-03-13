(Adds details)
March 13 Snapchat Chief Operating Officer Emily
White has left the company just days after the photo-messaging
service secured $200 million in funding from Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd at a reported valuation of $15 billion.
White has been at the startup just over a year. Her
departure follows co-founder and Chief Executive Evan Spiegel's
decision in recent weeks to take a more hands-on and operational
role, tech blog Re/code cited sources as saying.
Snapchat confirmed White's departure on Friday, but did not
say why left.
White, a well-regarded industry figure who joined Snapchat
from Facebook Inc's Instagram in 2014, and Spiegel had
discussed her oversight of the four-year-old startup's main
operations, including sales and human resources.
She becomes the third senior executive to depart the Los
Angeles-based startup in the past two months, according to
Re/code, which first reported her exit. The other two were sales
chief Mike Randall and human resources overseer Sara Sperling.
Snapchat, which allows its more than 100 million users to
send messages that disappear in seconds, is considered one of
Silicon Valley's most highly valued startups.
It has sought capital to extend its core service. In
January, it began carrying videos and articles from mainstream
media outlets such as CNN and ESPN, bringing Snapchat into
closer competition with Facebook and Twitter Inc.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Edwin Chan; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Jonathan Oatis)