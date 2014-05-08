SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Messaging startup Snapchat has settled charges by U.S. regulators of deceiving consumers by promising that photos sent on its service disappeared forever after a certain period of time.

Under the terms of the settlement, Snapchat's privacy practices will be monitored by an independent professional for the next 20 years.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, photos sent on Snapchat could, in fact, be saved by recipients using several methods.

The FTC also said Snapchat collected certain personal information about its users without their consent.

Snapchat is among a new crop of popular mobile apps that competes with established Internet services such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernadette Baum)