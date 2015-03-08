DUBAI, March 8 Senior management of Snapchat held talks with Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on potential cooperation, the prince's investment company said in a statement on Sunday.

The meeting, which included the mobile messaging company's Chief Executive Evan Spiegel and Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan, comes as Snapchat embarks on a new funding round that values the business at up to $19 billion.

"On the agenda of discussions was future potential business cooperation between Kingdom Holding and Snapchat in the technology field," Kingdom Holding, which is 95 percent owned by Prince Alwaleed, said in a statement without elaborating.

The billionaire prince has made a number of investments in technology brands in the past, including social messaging service Twitter and Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc.

Los Angeles-based Snapchat, which allows its more than 100 million users to send messages that disappear after a few seconds, is looking to raise as much as $500 million in its latest funding round. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)