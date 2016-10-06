Oct 6 Photo-sharing app Snapchat's parent is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Snap Inc, which operates the app Snapchat that lets users send videos and messages that disappear in seconds, is looking to sell shares as early as late March, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2cVicKG)

Snap Inc was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)