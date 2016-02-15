Commuters sit at a bus stop adorned with an advertisement of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, in Bengaluru, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa/Files

MUMBAI Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has raised a $200 million, giving it a valuation of around $6.5 billion, as the firm looks to ramp up investments in logistics and infrastructure in the fast-growing domestic e-commerce sector.

The fundraising, led by Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and funds advised by Iron Pillar, comes at a time when there are increasing worries about incremental funding among Indian startups.

In December, Snapdeal co-founder had told Reuters the company is looking to increase spending on logistics and technology to better compete with rivals.

Indian e-commerce market, dominated by Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal, is estimated to be worth $220 billion by value of goods sold by 2025. E-tailers, however, are racking up millions of dollars in losses in their bid to capture market share through deep discounts.

The latest fundraising comes after the company raised $500 million raised last August in another round led by Alibaba Group Holding, SoftBank Group Corp and Foxconn.

Flipkart closed a $700 million fundraising round last year.

