By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 3 Indian online marketplace
Snapdeal is set to raise $500 million in investment from Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, SoftBank Group Corp and
Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The person, who declined to say how much Snapdeal would be
valued after the investment, said the deal could be finalised
within a few days at the earliest though it may also take weeks.
Online tech publication Re/code first reported the
investment on Sunday citing multiple sources, saying the deal
had already concluded.
The move is a show of faith from three of Asia's - and the
world's - biggest technology companies in fast-growing Snapdeal.
The Indian firm competes with Flipkart Online Services Pvt
Ltd and the local subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc
in the country's online shopping market, which Morgan
Stanley estimates will be worth $102 billion by 2020.
Snapdeal and SoftBank were not available for immediate
comment. Alibaba and Foxconn declined to comment. The person was
not authorised to disclose the matter and so declined to be
identified.
The deal represents Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba's first
direct investment in India. Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial
Services Group in February agreed to buy 25 percent
of Indian payment services provider One97 Communications.
In October, Snapdeal, which connects small businesses with
customers in an online marketplace, secured a $627 million
investment from Japan's SoftBank, itself an early backer of
Alibaba.
Alibaba was in direct funding talks with Snapdeal in March,
but opted to instead invest together with SoftBank and Foxconn,
the person familiar with the $500 million investment said.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou told shareholders at an annual
meeting two months ago that India is a key market this year for
his group.
In March, Snapdeal Chief Executive Kunal Bahl said his
company was not looking to raise money immediately and was well
capitalised for the next couple of years.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in
TAIPEI and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)