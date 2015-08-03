* Deal to mark Alibaba's first direct investment in India
* Online sales in India seen rising to over $100 bln by 2020
(Adds comments from Snapdeal and SoftBank, valuation, details)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Aug 3 Indian online marketplace
Snapdeal is set to raise $500 million from a group of foreign
investors including China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
One of the people said the deal could be finalised within a
few days at the earliest but may also take weeks.
The latest round of support, from investors also including
SoftBank Group Corp and Foxconn, the trading name of
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, would value
Snapdeal at more than $5 billion, another person said.
The people declined to be named as they were not authorised
to discuss the matter.
The move is a show of faith from three of the world's
biggest technology companies in fast-growing Snapdeal, which in
October secured a $627 million investment from SoftBank, itself
an early backer of Alibaba.
The deal also reflects strong growth in India's e-commerce
sector, driven by affordable smartphones and internet
connections. India is the world's third-biggest smartphone
market and low-priced smartphones are top sellers.
Snapdeal, Japan's SoftBank, Alibaba and Foxconn declined
comment.
The Indian firm competes with Flipkart Online Services Pvt
Ltd and the local subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc
in the country's online shopping market.
FAST GROWTH
While India has fewer internet users than China, online
sales could rise to more than $100 billion in 2020 from $2.9
billion in 2013, making it the fastest-growing market globally,
according to a Morgan Stanley research report.
The deal will be Alibaba's first direct investment in India,
although affiliate Ant Financial Services Group in
February agreed to buy 25 percent of Indian payment services
firm One97 Communications.
Online publication Re/code first reported the investment on
Sunday, citing multiple sources and saying the deal had already
concluded.
Alibaba was in direct funding talks with Snapdeal in March,
but opted to instead invest together with SoftBank and Foxconn,
the person familiar with the $500 million investment said.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou told shareholders at an annual
meeting two months ago that India is a key market this year for
his group.
Foreign money has been pouring into India's fast-growing
e-commerce sector, with investors ranging from Qatar Investment
Authority to Singapore's Temasek Holdings and GIC
Private Ltd piling in.
The industry attracted $5 billion in 2014, according to
Morgan Stanley.
SoftBank has also set lofty goals for investment in India,
with Chief Executive Masayoshi Son saying it will invest about
$10 billion in the country's e-commerce sector after it took a
stake in Snapdeal in October last year.
(Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei, with; Sumeet
Chatterjee in Mumbai and Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and David Holmes)