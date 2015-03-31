NEW DELHI, March 31 Indian e-commerce company
Snapdeal.com is not looking to raise money immediately and is
well capitalised for the next couple of years, a top executive
said on Tuesday.
The SoftBank Corp backed company trails Flipkart in
India's $12 billion online shopping market, with Amazon.com
Inc's India unit close behind in third place, as
measured by gross merchandise volume.
Snapdeal raised $627 million from Japan's SoftBank in
October last year.
Chief Executive Kunal Bahl said Snapdeal had not yet used
that money yet. "(We) don't have to raise money now just because
it is fashionable," he said.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Nivedita Bhattacharjee
in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)