Apple tops $800 billion market cap for first time
NEW YORK Apple Inc became the first U.S. company to top the $800 billion mark in market capitalization on Tuesday, slightly more than two years after it crossed the $700 billion threshold.
Ecommerce company Snapdeal.com will invest $150 million-$200 million to strengthen its delivery network in the next financial year, an executive said.
The SoftBank backed company had invested in a minority stake in logistics company GoJavas, Rohit Bansal, co-founder of Snapdeal, said on Tuesday. He did not say how much the investment was worth.
Getting logistics and deliveries in place is a critical requirement for companies like Snapdeal, Flipkart and Amazon's India unit as they fight to win over the country's 300 million-strong urban middle class, who have come to expect free deliveries and returns as well as great deals on everything from clothes to car accessories.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes in New Delhi, writing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PORTLAND, Ore. The city of Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday directed its attorneys to issue a subpoena intended to force Uber Technologies Inc to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation authorities.