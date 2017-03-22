MUMBAI, March 22 Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday firmly denied that it was in talks to sell the firm, after Mint newspaper reported the company was in talks with domestic rivals for a potential sale.

Mint had reported Snapdeal was in talks with Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd and Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) for a potential sale, quoting sources.

"Snapdeal categorically denies having had any such discussion. The information is incorrect and without basis. We are making decisive progress in our journey towards profitability and all our efforts are aligned in this direction," a spokeswoman said in a written statement. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Himani Sarkar)