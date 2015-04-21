BRIEF-Horizon Global Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Horizon Global reports financial results for the first quarter 2017; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance and announces share repurchase program
April 21 Hewlett-Packard Co said it would sell its web-based photo sharing service Snapfish to digital imaging company District Photo.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
HP, the world's No. 2 PC maker, bought Snapfish for more than $300 million in 2005 and made the company a part of its printing and personal systems group.
Reuters had reported in September that HP was exploring a sale of Snapfish.
HP said in October it would separate its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations this year. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Horizon Global reports financial results for the first quarter 2017; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance and announces share repurchase program
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue that more than doubled and said its upcoming Model 3 was on schedule for July, but it downplayed the mass-market vehicle and gave a sales pitch for its more expensive Model S.