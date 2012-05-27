May 27 Shares of Snap-on Inc are up
about 19 percent this year, and the maker of tools used in
automobile repair could see its stock rise another 20 percent,
according to a report in Barron's weekly financial newspaper.
With Americans holding onto their cars longer due to
uncertain economic conditions and two out of every three cars on
the road beyond its dealer warranty, there will likely be
continued, stable business for independent auto repair shops, a
growing customer base for Snap-on, the report said.
Snap-on products are also increasingly being used in
aerospace, mining and power generation, the report said.
"We are anticipating solid growth for Snap-on as U.S.
economic conditions improve and more industries bring in repair
professionals," said Morningstar analyst Richard Hilgert.
Michael Shelton, a portfolio manager for Milwaukee-based
Nicholas Company, estimates Snap-on shares to be worth $74, the
article said.
Snap-on shares closed at $60.12 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.