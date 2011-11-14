STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 1.1 percent at 17,381.51 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.12 percent higher at 5,226.80 points, with index heavyweight Infosys and banks leading the gains, as investors hoped the euro zone debt crisis will not spread to other parts of the world.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.95 percent from Friday's close of 8.94 percent as traders pared positions ahead of the crucial October inflation data due around noon but a sharp upside was averted following some late receiving in swaps on Friday, traders said.

RUPEE

The rupee at 50.01/02 per dollar from Friday's close of 50.115/125, tracking gains in domestic shares which raised hopes for foreign fund inflows while the dollar's broad losses against major currencies also aided.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.37 percent from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate steady at 8.11 percent.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent unchanged from Friday's close, as demand was slightly lower in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 17381.51 1.1 DOLLEX-30 2854.14 1.57 DOLLEX-100 1870.16 1.53 DOLLEX-200 705.87 1.48 BSE-100 9039.06 1.07 BSE-200 2119.68 1 BSE-500 6649.3 0.96 BSE MID-CAP 6198.84 0.59 BSE SMALL-CAP 6799.49 0.51 BSE AUTO 9231.45 1.02 BSE-CG 10667.82 0.54 BSE-CD 6447.68 0.93 BSE-FMCG 4270.96 0.86 BSE-HC 6117.01 1.16 BSE IPO 1551.85 0.19 BSE-IT 5831.35 1.52 BSE METALS 11399.06 1.14 BSE OIL & GAS 8950.13 0.44 BSE POWER 2189.08 0.65 BSE REALTY 1844.06 1.91 BSE-PSU 7370.2 0.5 BSE-TECK 3544.83 1.53 BSE BANKEX 10822.77 1.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1143.1 0.87 S&P CNX NIFTY 5226.8 1.12

