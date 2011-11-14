STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.73 percent at 17,317.76 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.68 percent higher at 5,204.25 points, with index heavyweight Infosys Ltd leading the gains, as investors hoped the euro zone debt crisis will be contained, and a possible pause in interest rate hikes will provide growth momentum.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.96 percent from Friday's close of 8.94 percent as traders pared positions ahead of the crucial October inflation data due around noon but a sharp upside was averted following some late receiving in swaps on Friday, traders said.

RUPEE

The rupee at 50.02/03 per dollar from Friday's close of 50.115/125, tracking gains in domestic shares which raised hopes for foreign fund inflows while the dollar's broad losses against major currencies also aided. Dollar demand from importers limited rise in local currency.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.37 percent from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate was at 8.12 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent unchanged from Friday's close, as demand was slightly lower in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,016 rupees, up 130 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

Index Value % Change SENSEX 17317.76 0.73 DOLLEX-30 2841.52 1.12 DOLLEX-100 1861.07 1.04 DOLLEX-200 702.17 0.94 BSE-100 9001.35 0.64 BSE-200 2110.24 0.55 BSE-500 6618.56 0.5 BSE MID-CAP 6154.99 -0.12 BSE SMALL-CAP 6752.75 -0.18 BSE AUTO 9166.78 0.31 BSE-CG 10604.58 -0.06 BSE-CD 6405.83 0.28 BSE-FMCG 4259.14 0.58 BSE-HC 6120.29 1.21 BSE IPO 1541.59 -0.47 BSE-IT 5798.52 0.95 BSE METALS 11250.75 -0.17 BSE OIL & GAS 8995.97 0.96 BSE POWER 2180.31 0.24 BSE REALTY 1818.06 0.47 BSE-PSU 7340.58 0.1 BSE-TECK 3526.13 1 BSE BANKEX 10747.79 0.57 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1143.55 0.91 S&P CNX NIFTY 5204.25 0.68

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)