The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.64 percent at 17,302.86 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.68 percent higher at 5,203.9 points, as investors hoped the euro zone debt crisis will be contained, and a possible pause in interest rate hikes will provide growth momentum.

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.98 percent from Friday's close of 8.94 percent after October inflation came in slightly higher than expected.

The rupee at 50.12/13 per dollar from Friday's close of 50.115/125, as dollar demand form importers offset impact of positive local shares and firm euro.

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.38 percent from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate was at 8.13 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

Call money rate at 8.50/60 percent from Friday's close of 8.60/65 percent, as demand was slightly lower in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,957 rupees, up 71 rupees from its previous close.

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 17302.86 0.64 DOLLEX-30 2834.96 0.88 DOLLEX-100 1856.33 0.78 DOLLEX-200 700.29 0.67 BSE-100 8990.98 0.53 BSE-200 2107.53 0.42 BSE-500 6608.89 0.35 BSE MID-CAP 6131.54 -0.5 BSE SMALL-CAP 6725.33 -0.58 BSE AUTO 9163.03 0.27 BSE-CG 10593.49 -0.16 BSE-CD 6380.14 -0.12 BSE-FMCG 4250.26 0.37 BSE-HC 6111.68 1.07 BSE IPO 1538.11 -0.7 BSE-IT 5810.42 1.15 BSE METALS 11226.52 -0.39 BSE OIL & GAS 8940.65 0.34 BSE POWER 2174.15 -0.04 BSE REALTY 1802.9 -0.37 BSE-PSU 7315.82 -0.24 BSE-TECK 3531.37 1.15 BSE BANKEX 10768.29 0.76 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1140.84 0.67

