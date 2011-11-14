STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.64 percent at
17,302.86 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.68 percent
higher at 5,203.9 points, as investors hoped the euro zone debt
crisis will be contained, and a possible pause in interest rate
hikes will provide growth momentum.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield at 8.98 percent from Friday's close of 8.94
percent after October inflation came in slightly higher than
expected.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 50.12/13 per dollar from Friday's close of
50.115/125, as dollar demand form importers offset impact of
positive local shares and firm euro.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.38 percent
from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate
was at 8.13 percent from 8.11 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.50/60 percent from Friday's close of
8.60/65 percent, as demand was slightly lower in the second week
of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent
in an illiquid market on Saturday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
-------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,957 rupees, up 71 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17302.86 0.64
DOLLEX-30 2834.96 0.88
DOLLEX-100 1856.33 0.78
DOLLEX-200 700.29 0.67
BSE-100 8990.98 0.53
BSE-200 2107.53 0.42
BSE-500 6608.89 0.35
BSE MID-CAP 6131.54 -0.5
BSE SMALL-CAP 6725.33 -0.58
BSE AUTO 9163.03 0.27
BSE-CG 10593.49 -0.16
BSE-CD 6380.14 -0.12
BSE-FMCG 4250.26 0.37
BSE-HC 6111.68 1.07
BSE IPO 1538.11 -0.7
BSE-IT 5810.42 1.15
BSE METALS 11226.52 -0.39
BSE OIL & GAS 8940.65 0.34
BSE POWER 2174.15 -0.04
BSE REALTY 1802.9 -0.37
BSE-PSU 7315.82 -0.24
BSE-TECK 3531.37 1.15
BSE BANKEX 10768.29 0.76
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1140.84 0.67
------------------------
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak)