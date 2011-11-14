STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent at 17,219.01 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.21 percent higher at 5,179.8 points, as investors hope the euro zone debt crisis will be contained, and a possible pause in interest rate hikes will provide growth momentum.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.97 percent from Friday's close of 8.94 percent after October inflation came in slightly higher than expected.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 50.14/15 per dollar from Friday's close of 50.115/125, as dollar demand from importers, retreat in local shares and the euro weighed.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.38 percent from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate was at 8.14 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Friday's close as demand subdued in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

-------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,922 rupees, up 36 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 17219.01 0.15 DOLLEX-30 2819.31 0.33 DOLLEX-100 1846.57 0.25 DOLLEX-200 696.66 0.15 BSE-100 8949.97 0.07 BSE-200 2098.06 -0.03 BSE-500 6578.39 -0.11 BSE MID-CAP 6101.31 -0.99 BSE SMALL-CAP 6687.59 -1.14 BSE AUTO 9058.69 -0.87 BSE-CG 10559.42 -0.49 BSE-CD 6301.39 -1.36 BSE-FMCG 4239.09 0.11 BSE-HC 6100.01 0.88 BSE IPO 1535.05 -0.89 BSE-IT 5799.49 0.96 BSE METALS 11131.75 -1.23 BSE OIL & GAS 8878.43 -0.36 BSE POWER 2160.13 -0.69 BSE REALTY 1787.26 -1.23 BSE-PSU 7281.91 -0.7 BSE-TECK 3528.9 1.08 BSE BANKEX 10731.43 0.42 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1135.48 0.2 S&P CNX NIFTY 5179.8 0.21

------------------------

