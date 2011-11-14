STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent at
17,219.01 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.21 percent
higher at 5,179.8 points, as investors hope the euro zone debt
crisis will be contained, and a possible pause in interest rate
hikes will provide growth momentum.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield at 8.97 percent from Friday's close of 8.94
percent after October inflation came in slightly higher than
expected.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 50.14/15 per dollar from Friday's close of
50.115/125, as dollar demand from importers, retreat in local
shares and the euro weighed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.38 percent
from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate
was at 8.14 percent from 8.11 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Friday's
close as demand subdued in the second week of the reporting
fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid
market on Saturday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
-------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,922 rupees, up 36 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17219.01 0.15
DOLLEX-30 2819.31 0.33
DOLLEX-100 1846.57 0.25
DOLLEX-200 696.66 0.15
BSE-100 8949.97 0.07
BSE-200 2098.06 -0.03
BSE-500 6578.39 -0.11
BSE MID-CAP 6101.31 -0.99
BSE SMALL-CAP 6687.59 -1.14
BSE AUTO 9058.69 -0.87
BSE-CG 10559.42 -0.49
BSE-CD 6301.39 -1.36
BSE-FMCG 4239.09 0.11
BSE-HC 6100.01 0.88
BSE IPO 1535.05 -0.89
BSE-IT 5799.49 0.96
BSE METALS 11131.75 -1.23
BSE OIL & GAS 8878.43 -0.36
BSE POWER 2160.13 -0.69
BSE REALTY 1787.26 -1.23
BSE-PSU 7281.91 -0.7
BSE-TECK 3528.9 1.08
BSE BANKEX 10731.43 0.42
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1135.48 0.2
S&P CNX NIFTY 5179.8 0.21
------------------------
