The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.43 percent at 17,118.74 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.40 percent lower at 5,148.35 points, dragged down by Mahindra & Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicle maker, after it reported a fall in quarterly profit.

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended at 8.96 percent from Friday's close of 8.94 percent as a slightly higher-than-expected inflation number weighed while sustained tightness in domestic liquidity also added to the selling pressure.

The rupee ended at 50.285/295 per dollar from Friday's close of 50.115/125, after touching a fresh two-and-half year low of 50.4250 weighed by persistent dollar demand from importers and a fall in the euro. Weak domestic shares also weighed.

The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.38 percent from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year rate closed at 8.14 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

Call money rate ended at 8.60/65 percent, steady from Friday's close as demand subdued in the second week of the reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday.

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,939 rupees, up 53 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 17118.74 -0.43

DOLLEX-30 2795.79 -0.51

DOLLEX-100 1830.36 -0.63

DOLLEX-200 690.56 -0.72

BSE-100 8894.39 -0.55

BSE-200 2085.08 -0.65

BSE-500 6538.17 -0.72

BSE MID-CAP 6063.75 -1.6

BSE SMALL-CAP 6645.49 -1.76

BSE AUTO 8956.61 -1.99

BSE-CG 10499.92 -1.05

BSE-CD 6256.72 -2.06

BSE-FMCG 4220.97 -0.32

BSE-HC 6074.07 0.45

BSE IPO 1522.95 -1.67

BSE-IT 5783.1 0.68

BSE METALS 11027.14 -2.16

BSE OIL & GAS 8829.15 -0.91

BSE POWER 2134.54 -1.86

BSE REALTY 1763.29 -2.56

BSE-PSU 7236.59 -1.32

BSE-TECK 3517.75 0.76

BSE BANKEX 10651.42 -0.33

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1130.49 -0.24

