STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.43
percent at 17,118.74 points and the 50-share Nifty ended
0.40 percent lower at 5,148.35 points, dragged down by Mahindra
& Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicle maker,
after it reported a fall in quarterly profit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield ended at 8.96 percent from Friday's close
of 8.94 percent as a slightly higher-than-expected inflation
number weighed while sustained tightness in domestic liquidity
also added to the selling pressure.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended at 50.285/295 per dollar from Friday's close
of 50.115/125, after touching a fresh two-and-half year low of
50.4250 weighed by persistent dollar demand from importers and a
fall in the euro. Weak domestic shares also weighed.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.38
percent from 7.36 percent at Friday's close and the one-year
rate closed at 8.14 percent from 8.11 percent
previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate ended at 8.60/65 percent, steady from
Friday's close as demand subdued in the second week of the
reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.50/60 percent in an
illiquid market on Saturday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
-------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,939 rupees, up 53 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 17118.74 -0.43
DOLLEX-30 2795.79 -0.51
DOLLEX-100 1830.36 -0.63
DOLLEX-200 690.56 -0.72
BSE-100 8894.39 -0.55
BSE-200 2085.08 -0.65
BSE-500 6538.17 -0.72
BSE MID-CAP 6063.75 -1.6
BSE SMALL-CAP 6645.49 -1.76
BSE AUTO 8956.61 -1.99
BSE-CG 10499.92 -1.05
BSE-CD 6256.72 -2.06
BSE-FMCG 4220.97 -0.32
BSE-HC 6074.07 0.45
BSE IPO 1522.95 -1.67
BSE-IT 5783.1 0.68
BSE METALS 11027.14 -2.16
BSE OIL & GAS 8829.15 -0.91
BSE POWER 2134.54 -1.86
BSE REALTY 1763.29 -2.56
BSE-PSU 7236.59 -1.32
BSE-TECK 3517.75 0.76
BSE BANKEX 10651.42 -0.33
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1130.49 -0.24
------------------------
