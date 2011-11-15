STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.26 percent at 17,163.79 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.14 percent higher at 5,155.7 points, in choppy trade as investor sentiment was guarded given the euro zone worries.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.94 percent, marginally lower from Monday's close of 8.96 percent due to short covering after comments from a top central bank official Monday. The government will auction 130 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 50.64/65 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 50.285/295 weighed by importer demand for dollars, fall in euro.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.34 percent from 7.38 percent at Monday's close and the one-year rate at 8.12 percent from 8.14 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.55/8.65 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent as demand low in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 17163.79 0.26 DOLLEX-30 2786.8 -0.32 DOLLEX-100 1823.34 -0.38 DOLLEX-200 687.54 -0.44 BSE-100 8912.26 0.2 BSE-200 2088.16 0.15 BSE-500 6544.78 0.1 BSE MID-CAP 6044.44 -0.32 BSE SMALL-CAP 6623.55 -0.33 BSE AUTO 9032.24 0.84 BSE-CG 10542.14 0.4 BSE-CD 6296.64 0.64 BSE-FMCG 4214.87 -0.14 BSE-HC 6089.47 0.25 BSE IPO 1515.77 -0.47 BSE-IT 5798.96 0.27 BSE METALS 11103.14 0.69 BSE OIL & GAS 8816.1 -0.15 BSE POWER 2130.06 -0.21 BSE REALTY 1748.23 -0.85 BSE-PSU 7242.06 0.08 BSE-TECK 3526.98 0.26 BSE BANKEX 10683.48 0.3 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1134.24 0.33 S&P CNX NIFTY 5155.7 0.14

------------------------

