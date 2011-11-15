STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.72 percent at 16,995.57 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.94 percent lower at 5,099.95 points, on worries about weak corpoarte earnings and high inflation.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.93 percent, below Monday's close of 8.96 percent, due to short covering after comments from a top central bank official Monday.

RUPEE

The rupee at 50.61/62 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 50.285/295 weighed by importer demand for dollars, fall in euro and losses in domestic shares which raised worries of foreign fund outflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.34 percent from 7.38 percent at Monday's close and the one-year rate at 8.13 percent from 8.14 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.55/8.60 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent as demand low in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,916 rupees, down 22 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

DOLLEX-30 2756.86 -1.39

DOLLEX-100 1798.72 -1.73

DOLLEX-200 678.04 -1.81

BSE-100 8801.47 -1.04

BSE-200 2061.53 -1.13

BSE-500 6459.81 -1.2

BSE MID-CAP 5947.1 -1.92

BSE SMALL-CAP 6509.45 -2.05

BSE AUTO 8889.84 -0.75

BSE-CG 10403.72 -0.92

BSE-CD 6146.3 -1.76

BSE-FMCG 4188.81 -0.76

BSE-HC 6065.26 -0.15

BSE IPO 1500.56 -1.47

BSE-IT 5766.39 -0.29

BSE METALS 10926.96 -0.91

BSE OIL & GAS 8728.2 -1.14

BSE POWER 2095.67 -1.82

BSE REALTY 1694.57 -3.9

BSE-PSU 7155.5 -1.12

BSE-TECK 3499.39 -0.52

BSE BANKEX 10510.53 -1.32

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1121.14 -0.83

S&P CNX NIFTY 5099.95 -0.94

