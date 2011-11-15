STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.38 percent at 16,882.67 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 1.55 percent lower at 5,068.50 points, extending a slide into a fourth session, as sluggish corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation dented investor confidence.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended at 8.88 percent, below Monday's close of 8.96 percent, on hopes the central banks would take measures to ease the current tightness in liquidity.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 50.66/67 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close of 50.285/295 weighed by importer demand for dollars, fall in euro and losses in domestic shares which raised worries of foreign fund outflows.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap closed at 7.31 percent from 7.38 percent at Monday's close and the one-year rate ended at 8.11 percent from 8.14 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate closed at 8.55/8.60 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 8.60/65 percent as demand low in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

-------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,940 rupees, up 2 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16882.67 -1.38

DOLLEX-30 2734.13 -2.21

DOLLEX-100 1784.48 -2.51

DOLLEX-200 672.63 -2.6

BSE-100 8744.77 -1.68

BSE-200 2048.14 -1.77

BSE-500 6418.25 -1.83

BSE MID-CAP 5907.19 -2.58

BSE SMALL-CAP 6461.38 -2.77

BSE AUTO 8808.55 -1.65

BSE-CG 10208.81 -2.77

BSE-CD 6137.44 -1.91

BSE-FMCG 4173.8 -1.12

BSE-HC 6041.13 -0.54

BSE IPO 1488.04 -2.29

BSE-IT 5748.92 -0.59

BSE METALS 10824.37 -1.84

BSE OIL & GAS 8699.88 -1.46

BSE POWER 2088.8 -2.14

BSE REALTY 1671.28 -5.22

BSE-PSU 7108.28 -1.77

BSE-TECK 3487.23 -0.87

BSE BANKEX 10436.22 -2.02

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1117 -1.19

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)