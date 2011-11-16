STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.84 percent at 16,740.23 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.91 percent lower at 5,022.3 points, as investors digested a poor corporate results season in Asia's third-largest economy and remained cautious on a lack of definitive progress in resolving Europe's debt crisis.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.89 percent, from 8.88 percent on Tuesday, as supply concerns offset comfort from gasoline price cut announced late Tuesday evening. The government will auction 130 billion rupees of debt on Friday.

RUPEE

The rupee at 50.92/93 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 50.66/67 weighed by fears of foreign fund outflows as Europe's debt crisis deepens. Fall in the euro adds to the pressure on rupee.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.38 percent from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close and the one-year rate at 7.98 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate closed at 8.55/8.60 percent, steady from Tuesday's close as demand low in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16740.23 -0.84 DOLLEX-30 2698.33 -1.31 DOLLEX-100 1760.58 -1.34 DOLLEX-200 663.59 -1.34 BSE-100 8669.31 -0.86 BSE-200 2030.35 -0.87 BSE-500 6362.73 -0.87 BSE MID-CAP 5853.28 -0.91 BSE SMALL-CAP 6424.03 -0.58 BSE AUTO 8755.73 -0.6 BSE-CG 9952.83 -2.51 BSE-CD 6133.95 -0.06 BSE-FMCG 4155.8 -0.43 BSE-HC 6001.06 -0.66 BSE IPO 1470.49 -1.18 BSE-IT 5729.43 -0.34 BSE METALS 10673.81 -1.39 BSE OIL & GAS 8589.5 -1.27 BSE POWER 2067.4 -1.02 BSE REALTY 1656.82 -0.87 BSE-PSU 7036.39 -1.01 BSE-TECK 3490.92 0.11 BSE BANKEX 10309.18 -1.22 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1108.84 -0.73 S&P CNX NIFTY 5022.3 -0.91

