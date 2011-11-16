STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.63 percent at 16,775.87 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.75 percent lower at 5,030.45 points, weighed down by state-run fuel retailers and weak investor sentiment stoked by poor earnings season, suggesting slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.91 percent, from 8.88 percent on Tuesday, as a recovery in the euro prompted investors to return to riskier assets and dump safe-haven government bonds while supply concerns locally also added to the pressure.

RUPEE

The rupee at 50.64/65 per dollar, marginally stronger from Tuesday's close of 50.66/67, in tandem with slight recovery in euro and local shares, although the underlying mood is bearish given the worries on Europe's debt contagion and may limit support for rupee.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.33 percent from 7.31 percent at Tuesday's close and the one-year rate at 8.14 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.50/60 percent, little changed from 8.55/8.60 percent at previous close, as demand was lower in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,072 rupees, down 99 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16775.87 -0.63 DOLLEX-30 2717.63 -0.6 DOLLEX-100 1772.38 -0.68 DOLLEX-200 667.77 -0.72 BSE-100 8682.89 -0.71 BSE-200 2032.73 -0.75 BSE-500 6368.99 -0.77 BSE MID-CAP 5851.92 -0.94 BSE SMALL-CAP 6374.79 -1.34 BSE AUTO 8798.44 -0.11 BSE-CG 9812.87 -3.88 BSE-CD 6171.76 0.56 BSE-FMCG 4194.95 0.51 BSE-HC 5990.63 -0.84 BSE IPO 1472.18 -1.07 BSE-IT 5696.14 -0.92 BSE METALS 10840.21 0.15 BSE OIL & GAS 8589.61 -1.27 BSE POWER 2046.71 -2.02 BSE REALTY 1673.22 0.12 BSE-PSU 7055.94 -0.74 BSE-TECK 3465.69 -0.62 BSE BANKEX 10402.63 -0.32 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1106.43 -0.95

