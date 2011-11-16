STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.63 percent at 16,775.87 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.75 percent lower at 5,030.45 points, weighed down by state-run fuel retailers and weak investor sentiment stoked by poor earnings season, suggesting slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield closed steady at 8.88 percent as traders bet on the possibility the central bank will conduct open market operations to help tide over heavy debt supplies amid tight liquidity conditions. Post market, the RBI announced 100 billion worth of open market operations on Nov 24.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 50.7350/7450 per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 50.66/67, but stronger than the day's low of 50.96 as exporters selling dollars in the local market and slight recovery in the euro aided.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap ended steady at 7.31 percent and the one-year rate closed at 8.13 percent from 8.11 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate closed at 8.25/30 percent, lower than 8.55/8.60 percent at previous close, as demand was lower in the second week of the reporting fortnight.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,140 rupees, down 31 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16775.87 -0.63 DOLLEX-30 2717.63 -0.6 DOLLEX-100 1772.38 -0.68 DOLLEX-200 667.77 -0.72 BSE-100 8682.89 -0.71 BSE-200 2032.73 -0.75 BSE-500 6368.99 -0.77 BSE MID-CAP 5851.92 -0.94 BSE SMALL-CAP 6374.79 -1.34 BSE AUTO 8798.44 -0.11 BSE-CG 9812.87 -3.88 BSE-CD 6171.76 0.56 BSE-FMCG 4194.95 0.51 BSE-HC 5990.63 -0.84 BSE IPO 1472.18 -1.07 BSE-IT 5696.14 -0.92 BSE METALS 10840.21 0.15 BSE OIL & GAS 8589.61 -1.27 BSE POWER 2046.71 -2.02 BSE REALTY 1673.22 0.12 BSE-PSU 7055.94 -0.74 BSE-TECK 3465.69 -0.62 BSE BANKEX 10402.63 -0.32 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1106.43 -0.95

------------------------

Double click on codes in

Reuters MIOR/MIBOR

NSE MIBID/MIBOR

Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread

For Reuters Benchmarks

South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)