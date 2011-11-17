STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.03 percent at 16,781.29 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.06 percent lower at 5,027.25 points, in choppy trade led by losses in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro, after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer to investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 8 basis points at 8.80 percent a day after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion from the market in an attempt to ease the current cash crunch in the banking system.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 50.650/660 per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, aided by corporate dollar selling, which helped overcome the initial losses due to negative local shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.27 percent down from 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.12 percent from 8.13 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.50/60 percent, above 8.25/8.30 percent at previous close, as some demand creeped in a day ahead of the reporting Friday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,915 rupees, down 81 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16781.29 0.03

DOLLEX-30 2719.98 0.09

DOLLEX-100 1771.16 -0.07

DOLLEX-200 667.42 -0.05

BSE-100 8670.92 -0.14

BSE-200 2030.26 -0.12

BSE-500 6361.06 -0.12

BSE MID-CAP 5840.47 -0.2

BSE SMALL-CAP 6366.04 -0.14

BSE AUTO 8776.86 -0.25

BSE-CG 9820.96 0.08

BSE-CD 6179.29 0.12

BSE-FMCG 4189.98 -0.12

BSE-HC 5985.84 -0.08

BSE IPO 1462.07 -0.69

BSE-IT 5683.33 -0.22

BSE METALS 10847.01 0.06

BSE OIL & GAS 8481.12 -1.26

BSE POWER 2045.15 -0.08

BSE REALTY 1691.15 1.07

BSE-PSU 7031.66 -0.34

BSE-TECK 3467.4 0.05

BSE BANKEX 10458.37 0.54

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1106.08 -0.03

S&P CNX NIFTY 5027.25 -0.06

------------------------

