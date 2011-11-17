STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent
at 16,761.64 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.19 percent
lower at 5,020.8 points, in choppy trade led by losses in
Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro,
after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer
to investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield down 9 basis points at 8.79 percent a day
after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to
$2 billion from the market in an attempt to ease the current
cash crunch in the banking system, and after the government
raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in
federal and corporate bonds.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 50.7300/7350 per dollar, little changed from
Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, as corporate dollar selling
and negative local shares offset each other.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.26 percent
down from 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at
8.09 percent from 8.13 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.50/55 percent, above 8.25/8.30 percent
at previous close, as some demand creeped in a day ahead of the
reporting Friday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,914 rupees, down 82 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16761.64 -0.08
DOLLEX-30 2714.63 -0.11
DOLLEX-100 1768.03 -0.25
DOLLEX-200 666.42 -0.2
BSE-100 8664.53 -0.21
BSE-200 2029.22 -0.17
BSE-500 6359.19 -0.15
BSE MID-CAP 5856.17 0.07
BSE SMALL-CAP 6374.94 0
BSE AUTO 8778.47 -0.23
BSE-CG 9800.18 -0.13
BSE-CD 6147.76 -0.39
BSE-FMCG 4176.85 -0.43
BSE-HC 5975.66 -0.25
BSE IPO 1461.91 -0.7
BSE-IT 5692.09 -0.07
BSE METALS 10864.76 0.23
BSE OIL & GAS 8477.16 -1.31
BSE POWER 2041.12 -0.27
BSE REALTY 1685.22 0.72
BSE-PSU 7017.57 -0.54
BSE-TECK 3468.55 0.08
BSE BANKEX 10463.17 0.58
BSE TAS 1102.77 -0.33
SHARIAH
------------------------
