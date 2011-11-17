STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent at 16,761.64 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.19 percent lower at 5,020.8 points, in choppy trade led by losses in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro, after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer to investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 9 basis points at 8.79 percent a day after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion from the market in an attempt to ease the current cash crunch in the banking system, and after the government raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in federal and corporate bonds.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 50.7300/7350 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, as corporate dollar selling and negative local shares offset each other.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.26 percent down from 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.09 percent from 8.13 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.50/55 percent, above 8.25/8.30 percent at previous close, as some demand creeped in a day ahead of the reporting Friday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,914 rupees, down 82 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16761.64 -0.08

DOLLEX-30 2714.63 -0.11

DOLLEX-100 1768.03 -0.25

DOLLEX-200 666.42 -0.2

BSE-100 8664.53 -0.21

BSE-200 2029.22 -0.17

BSE-500 6359.19 -0.15

BSE MID-CAP 5856.17 0.07

BSE SMALL-CAP 6374.94 0

BSE AUTO 8778.47 -0.23

BSE-CG 9800.18 -0.13

BSE-CD 6147.76 -0.39

BSE-FMCG 4176.85 -0.43

BSE-HC 5975.66 -0.25

BSE IPO 1461.91 -0.7

BSE-IT 5692.09 -0.07

BSE METALS 10864.76 0.23

BSE OIL & GAS 8477.16 -1.31

BSE POWER 2041.12 -0.27

BSE REALTY 1685.22 0.72

BSE-PSU 7017.57 -0.54

BSE-TECK 3468.55 0.08

BSE BANKEX 10463.17 0.58

BSE TAS 1102.77 -0.33 SHARIAH

------------------------

