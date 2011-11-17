STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.14 percent
at 16,585.1 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.27 percent
lower at 4,966.7 points, after the corporate earnings season
failed to provide any cheer to investors buffeted by surging
interest rates and slowing economic growth.
Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more
information on sectoral indices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield down 9 basis points at 8.79 percent a day
after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to
$2 billion from the market in an attempt to ease the current
cash crunch in the banking system, and after the government
raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in
federal and corporate bonds.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 50.82/83 per dollar, weak from Wednesday's
close of 50.7350/7450, as negative local shares, demand from oil
importers and weak euro weigh.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap at 7.25 percent
down from 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at
8.08 percent from 8.13 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate at 8.50/55 percent, above 8.25/8.30 percent
at previous close, as demand rose a day ahead of the reporting
Friday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The December contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 28,941 rupees, down 55 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16585.1 -1.14
DOLLEX-30 2677.89 -1.46
DOLLEX-100 1744.57 -1.57
DOLLEX-200 657.56 -1.53
BSE-100 8576.18 -1.23
BSE-200 2008.55 -1.19
BSE-500 6296.55 -1.14
BSE MID-CAP 5801.25 -0.87
BSE SMALL-CAP 6330.53 -0.69
BSE AUTO 8692.69 -1.2
BSE-CG 9728.17 -0.86
BSE-CD 6102.23 -1.13
BSE-FMCG 4160.58 -0.82
BSE-HC 5936.67 -0.9
BSE IPO 1452.93 -1.31
BSE-IT 5655.21 -0.72
BSE METALS 10684.44 -1.44
BSE OIL & GAS 8391.34 -2.31
BSE POWER 2015.08 -1.55
BSE REALTY 1652.97 -1.21
BSE-PSU 6965.24 -1.29
BSE-TECK 3441.44 -0.7
BSE BANKEX 10332.61 -0.67
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1094.59 -1.07
S&P CNX NIFTY 4966.7 -1.27
------------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Aditya Phatak)