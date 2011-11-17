STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.14 percent at 16,585.1 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.27 percent lower at 4,966.7 points, after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer to investors buffeted by surging interest rates and slowing economic growth.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 9 basis points at 8.79 percent a day after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion from the market in an attempt to ease the current cash crunch in the banking system, and after the government raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in federal and corporate bonds.

RUPEE

The rupee at 50.82/83 per dollar, weak from Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, as negative local shares, demand from oil importers and weak euro weigh.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.25 percent down from 7.31 percent and the one-year rate at 8.08 percent from 8.13 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.50/55 percent, above 8.25/8.30 percent at previous close, as demand rose a day ahead of the reporting Friday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,941 rupees, down 55 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16585.1 -1.14 DOLLEX-30 2677.89 -1.46 DOLLEX-100 1744.57 -1.57 DOLLEX-200 657.56 -1.53 BSE-100 8576.18 -1.23 BSE-200 2008.55 -1.19 BSE-500 6296.55 -1.14 BSE MID-CAP 5801.25 -0.87 BSE SMALL-CAP 6330.53 -0.69 BSE AUTO 8692.69 -1.2 BSE-CG 9728.17 -0.86 BSE-CD 6102.23 -1.13 BSE-FMCG 4160.58 -0.82 BSE-HC 5936.67 -0.9 BSE IPO 1452.93 -1.31 BSE-IT 5655.21 -0.72 BSE METALS 10684.44 -1.44 BSE OIL & GAS 8391.34 -2.31 BSE POWER 2015.08 -1.55 BSE REALTY 1652.97 -1.21 BSE-PSU 6965.24 -1.29 BSE-TECK 3441.44 -0.7 BSE BANKEX 10332.61 -0.67 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1094.59 -1.07 S&P CNX NIFTY 4966.7 -1.27

