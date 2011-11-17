STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 1.87 percent at 16,461.71 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 1.9 percent lower at 4,934.75 points, as investors cut their exposure to risky assets amid concerns about the impact of high interest rates and slowing economic growth on corporate earnings.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended down 7 basis points on the day at 8.81 percent a day after the central bank said it would buy back bonds worth up to $2 billion from the market in an attempt to ease the current cash crunch in the banking system, and after the government raised the ceiling on foreign institutional investment in federal and corporate bonds.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 50.88/89 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, as negative local shares, fall in the euro and demand from oil importers weighed.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap ended at 7.25 percent down from 7.31 percent and the one-year rate closed at 8.08 percent from 8.13 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate ended at 8.55/65 percent, above Wednesday's close of 8.25/8.30 percent, as demand rose a day ahead of the reporting Friday.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,895 rupees, down 101 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16461.71 -1.87 DOLLEX-30 2657.04 -2.23 DOLLEX-100 1731.63 -2.3 DOLLEX-200 652.73 -2.25 BSE-100 8514.24 -1.94 BSE-200 1994.2 -1.9 BSE-500 6253.96 -1.81 BSE MID-CAP 5775.92 -1.3 BSE SMALL-CAP 6301.73 -1.15 BSE AUTO 8641.88 -1.78 BSE-CG 9598 -2.19 BSE-CD 6075.07 -1.57 BSE-FMCG 4132.58 -1.49 BSE-HC 5907.11 -1.39 BSE IPO 1448.78 -1.59 BSE-IT 5653.81 -0.74 BSE METALS 10571.16 -2.48 BSE OIL & GAS 8298.32 -3.39 BSE POWER 1988.09 -2.86 BSE REALTY 1633.1 -2.4 BSE-PSU 6905.79 -2.13 BSE-TECK 3433.14 -0.94 BSE BANKEX 10250.3 -1.46 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1087.97 -1.67 S&P CNX NIFTY 4934.75 -1.9

------------------------

