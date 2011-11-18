STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.96 percent at 16,303.87 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.1 percent lower at 4,879.95 points, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis added to lingering worries about slowing domestic growth and impact of high interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent, lower from Thursday's close of 8.81 percent as comfort from the debt buyback announced on Wednesday slated for next week lingers. But guarded mood before the 130-billion-rupee debt auction due later in the day limited the fall in yields.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.07/08 per dollar, lower from Thursday's close of 50.905/915. The unit hit 51.12, its weakest since March 30, 2009, in opening trades as fears Europe's debt crisis may derail global economy sparked demand for dollars. Weak local shares and importer dollar buying added to pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.24 percent marginally down from 7.25 percent at Thursday's close and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.08 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.55/8.65 percent, steady at Thursday's close as demand was subdued on the reserves reporting day.

BSE INDICES

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16303.87 -0.96 DOLLEX-30 2621.66 -1.33 DOLLEX-100 1707.44 -1.4 DOLLEX-200 643.38 -1.43 BSE-100 8430.27 -0.99 BSE-200 1973.66 -1.03 BSE-500 6190.14 -1.02 BSE MID-CAP 5706.38 -1.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6250.54 -0.81 BSE AUTO 8536.7 -1.22 BSE-CG 9468.01 -1.35 BSE-CD 5996.32 -1.3 BSE-FMCG 4118.58 -0.34 BSE-HC 5900.96 -0.1 BSE IPO 1428.16 -1.42 BSE-IT 5605.32 -0.86 BSE METALS 10406.73 -1.56 BSE OIL & GAS 8162.12 -1.64 BSE POWER 1961.71 -1.33 BSE REALTY 1609.59 -1.44 BSE-PSU 6834.43 -1.03 BSE-TECK 3410.85 -0.65 BSE BANKEX 10091.37 -1.55 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1079.03 -0.82 S&P CNX NIFTY 4879.95 -1.11

