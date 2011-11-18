STOCKS

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.52 percent at 16,211.68 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.66 percent lower at 4,852.95 points, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis added to lingering worries about slowing domestic growth and impact of high interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.80 percent, lower from Thursday's close of 8.81 percent as comfort from the debt buyback announced on Wednesday slated for next week and the increase in foreign debt investment cap. But guarded mood before the 130-billion-rupee debt auction due later in the day limited the fall in yields.

RUPEE

The rupee at 51.28/29 per dollar, lower from Thursday's close of 50.905/915. The unit hit 51.30, its weakest since March 30, 2009, as fears Europe's debt crisis may derail global economy sparked demand for dollars. Weak local shares and importer dollar buying added to pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.25 percent steady at Thursday's close and the one-year rate at 8.03 percent from 8.08 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

Call money rate at 8.55/8.65 percent, steady at Thursday's close as demand was subdued on the reserves reporting day.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,473 rupees, up 24 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16211.68 -1.52

DOLLEX-30 2596.78 -2.27

DOLLEX-100 1689.92 -2.41

DOLLEX-200 636.78 -2.44

BSE-100 8374.47 -1.64

BSE-200 1960.76 -1.68

BSE-500 6147.58 -1.7

BSE MID-CAP 5652.86 -2.13

BSE SMALL-CAP 6152.9 -2.36

BSE AUTO 8494.12 -1.71

BSE-CG 9312.8 -2.97

BSE-CD 5952.48 -2.02

BSE-FMCG 4089.68 -1.04

BSE-HC 5872.96 -0.58

BSE IPO 1405.38 -3

BSE-IT 5596.08 -1.02

BSE METALS 10345.06 -2.14

BSE OIL & GAS 8132.04 -2

BSE POWER 1933.31 -2.76

BSE REALTY 1583.73 -3.02

BSE-PSU 6756.31 -2.16

BSE-TECK 3395.76 -1.09

BSE BANKEX 10036.43 -2.09

BSE TAS SHARIAH 1075.25 -1.17

