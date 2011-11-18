STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.81 percent at 16,328.37 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.93 percent lower at 4,889 points, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis added to lingering worries about slowing domestic growth and impact of high interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield at 8.82 percent, a tad higher from Thursday's close of 8.81 percent ahead of the 130-billion-rupee debt auction due later in the day limited the fall in yields.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.3200/3250 per dollar, lower from Thursday's close of 50.905/915 as fears Europe's debt crisis may derail global economy sparked demand for dollars. Weak local shares and importer dollar buying added to pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent from 7.25 percent at Thursday's close and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.08 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, from 8.55/65 percent at Thursday's close as demand was subdued on the reserves reporting day.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,591 rupees, up 146 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16328.37 -0.81

DOLLEX-30 2614.77 -1.59

DOLLEX-100 1702.88 -1.66

DOLLEX-200 641.62 -1.7

BSE-100 8448.58 -0.77

BSE-200 1977.98 -0.81

BSE-500 6199.57 -0.87

BSE MID-CAP 5693.1 -1.43

BSE SMALL-CAP 6165.39 -2.16

BSE AUTO 8575.69 -0.77

BSE-CG 9387.24 -2.2

BSE-CD 6023.45 -0.85

BSE-FMCG 4082.43 -1.21

BSE-HC 5899.26 -0.13

BSE IPO 1414.73 -2.35

BSE-IT 5649.87 -0.07

BSE METALS 10464.47 -1.01

BSE OIL & GAS 8219.79 -0.95

BSE POWER 1947.91 -2.02

BSE REALTY 1604.11 -1.78

BSE-PSU 6801.98 -1.5

BSE-TECK 3433.45 0.01

BSE BANKEX 10136.83 -1.11

BSE TAS 1084.3 -0.34 SHARIAH

-----------------------

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)