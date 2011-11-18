STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.03 percent at 16,291.86 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.07 percent lower at 4,881.85 points, as fresh worries over the European debt crisis compounded lingering concerns about slowing domestic growth and rising interest and cost pressures.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The most-traded, new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield steady at 8.81 from Thursday's close of 8.81 percent as traders await results the 130-billion-rupee debt auction.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.27/28 per dollar, lower from Thursday's close of 50.905/915 as fears Europe's debt crisis may derail global economy sparked demand for dollars. Weak local shares and importer dollar buying added to pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent from 7.25 percent at Thursday's close and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.08 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.75/8.85 percent, from 8.55/65 percent at Thursday's close as banks rush to cover last minute mismatches in flows on the reserves reporting day.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,586 rupees, up 137 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------

Index Value % Change SENSEX 16291.86 -1.03 DOLLEX-30 2606.76 -1.89 DOLLEX-100 1698.41 -1.92 DOLLEX-200 640.01 -1.95 BSE-100 8419.01 -1.12 BSE-200 1971.28 -1.15 BSE-500 6179.46 -1.19 BSE MID-CAP 5682.4 -1.62 BSE SMALL-CAP 6157.41 -2.29 BSE AUTO 8512.57 -1.5 BSE-CG 9434.5 -1.7 BSE-CD 6012.78 -1.03 BSE-FMCG 4062.23 -1.7 BSE-HC 5913.17 0.1 BSE IPO 1410.29 -2.66 BSE-IT 5602.37 -0.91 BSE METALS 10403.38 -1.59 BSE OIL & GAS 8202.55 -1.15 BSE POWER 1946.43 -2.1 BSE REALTY 1592.63 -2.48 BSE-PSU 6782.73 -1.78 BSE-TECK 3413.94 -0.56 BSE BANKEX 10095.25 -1.51 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1080.65 -0.67 S&P CNX NIFTY 4881.85 -1.07

-----------------------

(Compiled by Aditya Phatak)