STOCKS

-----------------------

The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed down 0.55 percent at 16,371.51 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.59 percent lower at 4,905.80 points, as fresh worries over the European debt crisis compounded lingering concerns about slowing domestic growth and rising interest and cost pressures.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The new 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.83 percent after the central bank set that level as the cut-off on the bond in the auction.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee at 51.33/34 per dollar, lower from Thursday's close of 50.905/915 as fears Europe's debt crisis may derail global economy sparked demand for dollars. Weak local shares and importer dollar buying added to pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

----------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap at 7.28 percent from 7.25 percent at Thursday's close and the one-year rate at 8.06 percent from 8.08 percent previously.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

Call money rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, from 8.55/65 percent at Thursday's close as banks rush to cover last minute mismatches in flows on the reserves reporting day.

GOLD <0#MAU:>

------------

The December contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 28,677 rupees, up 228 rupees from its previous close.

BSE INDICES

------------------------ Index Value % Change SENSEX 16371.51 -0.55 DOLLEX-30 2621.35 -1.34 DOLLEX-100 1708.15 -1.36 DOLLEX-200 643.67 -1.39 BSE-100 8466.45 -0.56 BSE-200 1982.36 -0.59 BSE-500 6214.08 -0.64 BSE MID-CAP 5716.45 -1.03 BSE SMALL-CAP 6182.31 -1.9 BSE AUTO 8538.32 -1.2 BSE-CG 9551.01 -0.49 BSE-CD 6076.09 0.02 BSE-FMCG 4075.02 -1.39 BSE-HC 5918.53 0.19 BSE IPO 1417.89 -2.13 BSE-IT 5614.13 -0.7 BSE METALS 10433.49 -1.3 BSE OIL & GAS 8298.89 0.01 BSE POWER 1966.44 -1.09 BSE REALTY 1607.07 -1.59 BSE-PSU 6833.9 -1.04 BSE-TECK 3418.76 -0.42 BSE BANKEX 10161.29 -0.87 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1086.21 -0.16

-----------------------

