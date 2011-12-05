STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.5 percent at 16,762.13 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.48 percent at 5,025.75 points, as investors sold taking advantage of the rally witnessed last week, when the market had logged its best gains in nearly two-and-a-half years. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.62 percent, comforted by the central bank's promise to ensure adequate availability of cash in the banking system. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.41/42 per dollar, weaker from 51.20/21 at close on Friday, dragged by weakness in domestic equities, the euro and demand from oil importers. Gokarn's comments on rupee on Saturday comforted. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 2 basis points at 7.13 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.90 percent from 7.88 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,251 rupees, up 53 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16762.13 -0.5 DOLLEX-30 2675.49 -0.93 DOLLEX-100 1743.43 -0.74 DOLLEX-200 656.99 -0.65 BSE-100 8669.12 -0.31 BSE-200 2029.89 -0.22 BSE-500 6345.69 -0.18 BSE MID-CAP 5778.62 0.26 BSE SMALL-CAP 6205.39 0.25 BSE AUTO 8824.1 0.05 BSE-CG 9972.43 0.39 BSE-CD 5867.59 -0.27 BSE-FMCG 4091.22 -0.49 BSE-HC 6116.78 -0.13 BSE IPO 1457.96 -0.03 BSE-IT 5693.7 -0.58 BSE METALS 10817.04 -0.88 BSE OIL & GAS 8388.25 -0.27 BSE POWER 2026.26 0.71 BSE REALTY 1667.65 0.65 BSE-PSU 7083.87 0.09 BSE-TECK 3457.78 -0.34 BSE BANKEX 10515.92 -0.33 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.29 -0 S&P CNX NIFTY 5025.75 -0.48 ----------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)