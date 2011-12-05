STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.23 percent at 16,808.18 points and the 50-share Nifty down 0.21 percent at 5,039.5 points, as doubts surfaced about the government's ability to push key reforms that are needed to boost flagging growth, foreign investment and keep prices in check. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.63 percent, bolstered by the central bank's assurance to provide adequate liquidity, weak economic data and shaky shares. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.35/36 per dollar, weaker from 51.20/21 at close on Friday, in tandem with subdued shares and perked up demand for dollars from oil importers, after the currency had climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week slide. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 1 basis point at 7.14 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.90 percent from 7.88 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,224 rupees, up 26 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16808.18 -0.23 DOLLEX-30 2686.14 -0.53 DOLLEX-100 1748.83 -0.43 DOLLEX-200 658.83 -0.37 BSE-100 8683.31 -0.15 BSE-200 2032.62 -0.08 BSE-500 6352.85 -0.07 BSE MID-CAP 5769.83 0.11 BSE SMALL-CAP 6199.08 0.15 BSE AUTO 8851.07 0.35 BSE-CG 10035.73 1.03 BSE-CD 5840.8 -0.72 BSE-FMCG 4087.88 -0.57 BSE-HC 6115.37 -0.15 BSE IPO 1458.22 -0.01 BSE-IT 5721.49 -0.09 BSE METALS 10861.62 -0.48 BSE OIL & GAS 8381.49 -0.35 BSE POWER 2023.98 0.6 BSE REALTY 1654.94 -0.12 BSE-PSU 7086.32 0.13 BSE-TECK 3468.36 -0.04 BSE BANKEX 10545.77 -0.04 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1110.16 0.07 Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)