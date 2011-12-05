STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.2 percent at 16,813.17 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.2 percent at 5,039.55 points, as doubts surfaced about the government's ability to push key reforms that are needed to boost flagging growth and foreign investment and also to keep prices in check. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.63 percent, bolstered by the central bank's assurance to provide adequate liquidity, shaky shares and last week's weak economic data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.355/360 per dollar, weaker from 51.20/21 at close on Friday, in tandem with subdued shares and perked up demand for dollars from oil importers, after the currency had climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week slide. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap up 3 basis points at 7.18 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.90 percent from 7.88 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,223 rupees, up 25 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16813.17 -0.2 DOLLEX-30 2687.84 -0.47 DOLLEX-100 1750.01 -0.37 DOLLEX-200 659.15 -0.32 BSE-100 8689.17 -0.08 BSE-200 2033.59 -0.03 BSE-500 6354.91 -0.04 BSE MID-CAP 5764.02 0.01 BSE SMALL-CAP 6197.94 0.13 BSE AUTO 8831.6 0.13 BSE-CG 10021.68 0.89 BSE-CD 5833.88 -0.84 BSE-FMCG 4091.44 -0.48 BSE-HC 6113.16 -0.19 BSE IPO 1456.31 -0.14 BSE-IT 5732.43 0.1 BSE METALS 10855.35 -0.53 BSE OIL & GAS 8380.63 -0.36 BSE POWER 2029.78 0.88 BSE REALTY 1651.18 -0.35 BSE-PSU 7092.64 0.21 BSE-TECK 3472.99 0.1 BSE BANKEX 10565.84 0.15 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.73 0.04 Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)