STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.25
percent at 16,805.33 points and the 50-share Nifty
closed 0.22 percent lower at 5,039.15 points, as risk-wary
investors booked profits and stayed away from fresh buying.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond
yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.58 percent, bolstered by
the central bank's assurance to provide adequate liquidity,
shaky shares and last week's weak economic data.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed at 51.41/42 per dollar, weaker from
51.20/21 at close on Friday, in tandem with subdued shares and
perked up demand for dollars from oil importers, after the
currency had climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week
slide.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-----------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap ended up 1 basis
points at 7.16 percent, and the one-year rate
closed at 7.91 percent from 7.88 percent previously.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
Call money rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's
close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was higher at the start of
a new reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent
in an illiquid market on Saturday.
GOLD <0#MAU:>
------------
The February contract on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India at 29,162 rupees, down 36 rupees from its
previous close.
BSE INDICES
-----------------------------
Index Value % Change
SENSEX 16805.33 -0.25
DOLLEX-30 2689.24 -0.42
DOLLEX-100 1751.13 -0.3
DOLLEX-200 659.47 -0.27
BSE-100 8684.58 -0.13
BSE-200 2032.22 -0.1
BSE-500 6351.7 -0.09
BSE MID-CAP 5760.54 -0.05
BSE SMALL-CAP 6195.36 0.09
BSE AUTO 8823.74 0.04
BSE-CG 10009.84 0.77
BSE-CD 5838.9 -0.75
BSE-FMCG 4083.66 -0.67
BSE-HC 6100.06 -0.4
BSE IPO 1459.43 0.07
BSE-IT 5727.11 0
BSE METALS 10815.7 -0.9
BSE OIL & GAS 8399.53 -0.13
BSE POWER 2029.37 0.86
BSE REALTY 1648.56 -0.5
BSE-PSU 7094.36 0.24
BSE-TECK 3471.82 0.06
BSE BANKEX 10552.04 0.02
BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.72 0.03
(Compiled by Shamik Paul)