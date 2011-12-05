STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index ended down 0.25 percent at 16,805.33 points and the 50-share Nifty closed 0.22 percent lower at 5,039.15 points, as risk-wary investors booked profits and stayed away from fresh buying. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield ended down 7 basis points at 8.58 percent, bolstered by the central bank's assurance to provide adequate liquidity, shaky shares and last week's weak economic data. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed at 51.41/42 per dollar, weaker from 51.20/21 at close on Friday, in tandem with subdued shares and perked up demand for dollars from oil importers, after the currency had climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week slide. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap ended up 1 basis points at 7.16 percent, and the one-year rate closed at 7.91 percent from 7.88 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate ended at 8.60/8.65 percent from Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. Rates had closed at 8.60/8.65 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,162 rupees, down 36 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16805.33 -0.25 DOLLEX-30 2689.24 -0.42 DOLLEX-100 1751.13 -0.3 DOLLEX-200 659.47 -0.27 BSE-100 8684.58 -0.13 BSE-200 2032.22 -0.1 BSE-500 6351.7 -0.09 BSE MID-CAP 5760.54 -0.05 BSE SMALL-CAP 6195.36 0.09 BSE AUTO 8823.74 0.04 BSE-CG 10009.84 0.77 BSE-CD 5838.9 -0.75 BSE-FMCG 4083.66 -0.67 BSE-HC 6100.06 -0.4 BSE IPO 1459.43 0.07 BSE-IT 5727.11 0 BSE METALS 10815.7 -0.9 BSE OIL & GAS 8399.53 -0.13 BSE POWER 2029.37 0.86 BSE REALTY 1648.56 -0.5 BSE-PSU 7094.36 0.24 BSE-TECK 3471.82 0.06 BSE BANKEX 10552.04 0.02 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.72 0.03 Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)