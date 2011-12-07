STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent to 16,948.91 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.87 percent higher at 5,082.8 points led by State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, taking cues from firmer Asian markets and on hopes for an end to a parliamentary logjam. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points to 8.54 percent, as the announcement for another 100 billion rupees worth of bond buyback by the central bank aided sentiment. Financial markets were closed on Tuesday for a local holiday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.47/48 per dollar, weaker from 51.41/42 at close on Monday, weighed by dollar demand from local oil refiners, but firm domestic equities and hopes the euro zone will take concrete steps to resolve the region's debt crisis, may keep a lid on the losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 1 basis points at 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.92 percent from 7.91 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,058 rupees, up 105 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16948.91 0.85 DOLLEX-30 2702.82 0.5 DOLLEX-100 1758.94 0.45 DOLLEX-200 662.15 0.41 BSE-100 8752.21 0.78 BSE-200 2047.23 0.74 BSE-500 6397.42 0.72 BSE MID-CAP 5792.1 0.55 BSE SMALL-CAP 6230.88 0.57 BSE AUTO 8916.18 1.05 BSE-CG 10092.5 0.83 BSE-CD 5811.21 -0.47 BSE-FMCG 4125.86 1.03 BSE-HC 6088.14 -0.2 BSE IPO 1458.36 -0.07 BSE-IT 5802.76 1.32 BSE METALS 10905.84 0.83 BSE OIL & GAS 8460.17 0.72 BSE POWER 2041.76 0.61 BSE REALTY 1658.65 0.61 BSE-PSU 7102.92 0.12 BSE-TECK 3490.92 0.55 BSE BANKEX 10640.49 0.84 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1114.5 0.43 S&P CNX NIFTY 5082.8 0.87 -------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)