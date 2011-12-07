STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.86 percent to 16,949.19 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.89 percent higher at 5,083.8 points, taking cues from firm Asian markets and on hopes for an end to a parliamentary logjam. Hopes that the central bank will pause policy rates next week and possibly ease cash availability also helped confidence. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points to 8.54 percent, as the choice of papers at this week's buyback by the central bank boosted expectations for a good response. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.43/44 per dollar, marginally weaker from 51.41/42 at close on Monday, tugged by oil importer demand for dollars on one hand and firm local shares, with hopes of concrete steps from Friday's European summit to resolve the region debt crisis also supporting sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 2 basis points to 7.14 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.90 percent from 7.91 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,065 rupees, up 112 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16949.19 0.86 DOLLEX-30 2705.81 0.62 DOLLEX-100 1760.5 0.54 DOLLEX-200 662.65 0.48 BSE-100 8752.32 0.78 BSE-200 2047 0.73 BSE-500 6395.44 0.69 BSE MID-CAP 5782.55 0.38 BSE SMALL-CAP 6218.75 0.38 BSE AUTO 8925.92 1.16 BSE-CG 10081.83 0.72 BSE-CD 5816.78 -0.38 BSE-FMCG 4138.01 1.33 BSE-HC 6063.88 -0.59 BSE IPO 1454.12 -0.36 BSE-IT 5807.46 1.4 BSE METALS 10890.46 0.69 BSE OIL & GAS 8455.26 0.66 BSE POWER 2033.12 0.18 BSE REALTY 1661.86 0.81 BSE-PSU 7089.85 -0.06 BSE-TECK 3493.56 0.63 BSE BANKEX 10623.56 0.68 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1113.31 0.32 -------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)