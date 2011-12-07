STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index up 0.67 percent to 16,918.58 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.68 percent higher at 5073.35 points, as global markets firmed up on hopes for a solution to the eurozone debt crisis soon, and data showed foreign funds have started investing in Indian stocks this month. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 1 basis points to 8.57 percent, as the choice of papers at this week's buyback by the central bank boosted expectations for a good response. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.40/41 per dollar, marginally stronger from 51.41/42 at close on Monday, supported by upbeat local shares and hopes that euro zone economies will take firm steps at Friday's summit to dig the region's out its debt imbroglio. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 2 basis points to 7.14 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.90 percent from 7.91 percent previously. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,050 rupees, up 97 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16918.58 0.67 DOLLEX-30 2701.99 0.47 DOLLEX-100 1758.43 0.42 DOLLEX-200 662.02 0.39 BSE-100 8740.77 0.65 BSE-200 2044.76 0.62 BSE-500 6388.85 0.58 BSE MID-CAP 5783.06 0.39 BSE SMALL-CAP 6218.91 0.38 BSE AUTO 8881.5 0.65 BSE-CG 10074.41 0.65 BSE-CD 5804.3 -0.59 BSE-FMCG 4115.28 0.77 BSE-HC 6036.88 -1.04 BSE IPO 1453.2 -0.43 BSE-IT 5820.88 1.64 BSE METALS 10916.48 0.93 BSE OIL & GAS 8467.95 0.81 BSE POWER 2031.91 0.13 BSE REALTY 1662.69 0.86 BSE-PSU 7090.4 -0.06 BSE-TECK 3496.59 0.71 BSE BANKEX 10603.24 0.49 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1112.65 0.26 -------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)