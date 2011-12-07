STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index closed up 0.43 percent to 16,877.06 points and the 50-share Nifty ended 0.47 percent higher at 5062.60 points, tracking global markets, on growing investor hopes for a definitive solution later this week to the euro zone debt crisis. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield up 4 basis points to 8.62 percent, on profit-taking after the steep rise in prices in recent sessions. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.48/49 per dollar, weaker from 51.41/42 at close on Monday, weighed down by dollar demand from importers especially oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap down 1 basis points to 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 7.91 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,085 rupees, up 132 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- SENSEX 16877.06 0.43 DOLLEX-30 2692.85 0.13 DOLLEX-100 1751.66 0.03 DOLLEX-200 659.57 0.02 BSE-100 8712.59 0.32 BSE-200 2038.47 0.31 BSE-500 6369.78 0.28 BSE MID-CAP 5771.8 0.2 BSE SMALL-CAP 6207.9 0.2 BSE AUTO 8863.82 0.45 BSE-CG 10088.26 0.78 BSE-CD 5798.32 -0.69 BSE-FMCG 4112.64 0.71 BSE-HC 6006.77 -1.53 BSE IPO 1451.35 -0.55 BSE-IT 5808.75 1.43 BSE METALS 10841.7 0.24 BSE OIL & GAS 8440.66 0.49 BSE POWER 2021.09 -0.41 BSE REALTY 1661.18 0.77 BSE-PSU 7069.42 -0.35 BSE-TECK 3488.03 0.47 BSE BANKEX 10552.51 0 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1110.08 0.03 -------------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)