STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 0.24 percent to 16,836.21 points and the 50-share Nifty 0.33 percent at 5,045.70 points, with state-run Coal India and aluminium maker Hindalco leading the losses amid investor concerns over slowing growth and lacklustre policymaking. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.56 percent, ahead of the central bank's up to 100-billion-rupee bond buyback and following deputy governor Gokarn's comments. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.83/84 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, dragged down by weak domestic equities, dollar buying by corporates and lack of cues from the euro due to caution before the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and EU summit on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.10 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.87 percent from 7.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16836.21 -0.24 DOLLEX-30 2667.44 -0.94 DOLLEX-100 1735.9 -0.9 DOLLEX-200 653.75 -0.88 BSE-100 8697.14 -0.18 BSE-200 2035.19 -0.16 BSE-500 6360.89 -0.14 BSE MID-CAP 5768.48 -0.06 BSE SMALL-CAP 6206.82 -0.02 BSE AUTO 8876.21 0.14 BSE-CG 10020.77 -0.67 BSE-CD 5778.42 -0.34 BSE-FMCG 4118.31 0.14 BSE-HC 6009.26 0.04 BSE IPO 1447.74 -0.25 BSE-IT 5827 0.31 BSE METALS 10796.46 -0.42 BSE OIL & GAS 8401.1 -0.47 BSE POWER 2012.48 -0.43 BSE REALTY 1657.22 -0.24 BSE-PSU 7050.75 -0.26 BSE-TECK 3489.66 0.05 BSE BANKEX 10523.63 -0.27 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1109.22 -0.08 S&P CNX NIFTY 5045.7 -0.33