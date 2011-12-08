STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.98 percent to 16,542.67 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.15 percent lower at 4,953.85 points, with state-run Coal India and aluminium maker Hindalco leading the losses amid investor concerns over slowing growth and lacklustre policymaking. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.53 percent, ahead of the central bank's up to 100-billion-rupee bond buyback and following deputy governor Gokarn's comments. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.82/83 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, dragged down by weak domestic equities and lack of cues from the euro due to caution before the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and EU summit on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.06 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.83 percent from 7.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as demand was higher at the start of a new reporting fortnight. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,329 rupees, up 82 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16542.67 -1.98 DOLLEX-30 2620.24 -2.7 DOLLEX-100 1703.93 -2.72 DOLLEX-200 641.83 -2.69 BSE-100 8538.63 -2 BSE-200 1998.48 -1.96 BSE-500 6248.67 -1.9 BSE MID-CAP 5677.26 -1.64 BSE SMALL-CAP 6126.78 -1.31 BSE AUTO 8712.92 -1.7 BSE-CG 9791.58 -2.94 BSE-CD 5745.42 -0.91 BSE-FMCG 4084.04 -0.7 BSE-HC 5953.5 -0.89 BSE IPO 1424.12 -1.88 BSE-IT 5760.55 -0.83 BSE METALS 10539.93 -2.78 BSE OIL & GAS 8261.06 -2.13 BSE POWER 1966.35 -2.71 BSE REALTY 1607.76 -3.22 BSE-PSU 6913.85 -2.2 BSE-TECK 3439.14 -1.4 BSE BANKEX 10266.54 -2.71 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1094.64 -1.39 S&P CNX NIFTY 4953.85 -2.15 ----------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Aditya Phatak)