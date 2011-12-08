STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.87 percent to 16,561.09 points and the 50-share Nifty 1.98 percent lower at 4,962.35 points, weighed down by renewed concerns about slowing growth and the government's inability to pursue reforms and help retrieve the ground. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.56 percent, on broadly positive sentiment before the RBI's up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) buyback auction later in the day, with a central bank deputy's comments on liquidity also lending support. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.76/77 per dollar, weaker from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, dragged by weak domestic equities amid investor concern over slowing growth and lacklustre policymaking. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.08 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.82 percent from 7.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.65 percent, marginally lower than Wednesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as banks are a little comfortable with the funds needed to cover their cash reserve requirements in the holiday-shortened week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,309 rupees, up 62 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16561.09 -1.87 DOLLEX-30 2627.66 -2.42 DOLLEX-100 1710.13 -2.37 DOLLEX-200 644.28 -2.32 BSE-100 8553.16 -1.83 BSE-200 2002.23 -1.78 BSE-500 6259.86 -1.73 BSE MID-CAP 5690.61 -1.41 BSE SMALL-CAP 6127.3 -1.3 BSE AUTO 8738.71 -1.41 BSE-CG 9736.57 -3.49 BSE-CD 5712.19 -1.49 BSE-FMCG 4082.88 -0.72 BSE-HC 5991.34 -0.26 BSE IPO 1424.26 -1.87 BSE-IT 5782.69 -0.45 BSE METALS 10549.11 -2.7 BSE OIL & GAS 8237.08 -2.41 BSE POWER 1974.97 -2.28 BSE REALTY 1603.13 -3.49 BSE-PSU 6937.02 -1.87 BSE-TECK 3450.89 -1.06 BSE BANKEX 10314.44 -2.26 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1097.23 -1.16 ----------------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)