STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share benchmark BSE index down 1.98 percent at 16,542.73 points and the 50-share Nifty 2.07 percent at 4,957.75 points, weighed down by renewed concerns about slowing growth and the government's inability to pursue reforms and help retrieve the ground. Please scroll down to the end of the copy for more information on sectoral indices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year 8.79 percent, 2021 bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.55 percent, on broadly positive sentiment before the RBI's up to 100-billion-rupee ($1.9 billion) buyback auction results later in the day, with a central bank deputy's comments on liquidity also lending support. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 51.74/75 per dollar, a little weaker from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, but off the day's low of 51.9250, boosted by corporate dollar sales and marginal gains in the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ----------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap at 7.07 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.15 percent, and the one-year rate at 7.83 percent from 7.90 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- Call money rate at 8.60/8.70 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent, as demand stayed firm in the first week of the reporting fortnight but cash was slightly more comfortable due to it being a holiday-shortened week. GOLD <0#MAU:> ------------ The February contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India at 29,302 rupees, up 5 rupees from its previous close. BSE INDICES ----------------------------- Index Value % Change SENSEX 16542.73 -1.98 DOLLEX-30 2626.4 -2.47 DOLLEX-100 1710.16 -2.37 DOLLEX-200 644.14 -2.34 BSE-100 8549.98 -1.87 BSE-200 2001.03 -1.84 BSE-500 6255.81 -1.79 BSE MID-CAP 5683.16 -1.54 BSE SMALL-CAP 6123.95 -1.35 BSE AUTO 8744.11 -1.35 BSE-CG 9737.22 -3.48 BSE-CD 5740.64 -0.99 BSE-FMCG 4065.58 -1.14 BSE-HC 5976.76 -0.5 BSE IPO 1423 -1.95 BSE-IT 5774.37 -0.59 BSE METALS 10561.73 -2.58 BSE OIL & GAS 8219.31 -2.62 BSE POWER 1971.18 -2.47 BSE REALTY 1608.05 -3.2 BSE-PSU 6933.73 -1.92 BSE-TECK 3448.24 -1.14 BSE BANKEX 10320.05 -2.2 BSE TAS SHARIAH 1095.99 -1.27